Curtis Franklin -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Curtis Franklin, 55, of 108 Glass Lane, Barnwell, and formerly of Bamberg, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.
Friends may call at the family home, 75 Wren Drive, Bamberg.
