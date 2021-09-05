 Skip to main content
Curtis ‘Flap’ Odom -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Curtis “Flap” Odom, of Denmark, died on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

Wright's Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family.

