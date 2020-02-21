Curtis F. Franklin -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Funeral services for gospel promoter Curtis F. Franklin (Nephew), 55, of 108 Glass Lane, Barnwell, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Gym. The burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ulmer.

Mr. Franklin died Friday, Feb. 14, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the family home, 75 Wren Drive, Bamberg, or at the home of his aunt and uncle, Janice and Lonnie Frazier, 744 Carlisle St., Bamberg, after the burial.

