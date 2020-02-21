Curtis F. Franklin -- Barnwell
0 comments

Curtis F. Franklin -- Barnwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis F. Franklin

BARNWELL -- Funeral services for gospel promoter Curtis F. Franklin (Nephew), 55, of 108 Glass Lane, Barnwell, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Gym. The burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ulmer.

Mr. Franklin died Friday, Feb. 14, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the family home, 75 Wren Drive, Bamberg, or at the home of his aunt and uncle, Janice and Lonnie Frazier, 744 Carlisle St., Bamberg, after the burial.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News