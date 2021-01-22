 Skip to main content
Curtis 'Ed' Edward Hall -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Curtis “Ed” Edward Hall, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Ed was born on Nov. 19, 1954, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Curtis Hall and the late Mary Frances Adams Hall. He was employed by Dempsey Wood Products. He was predeceased by his wife, Sandy Hall. Mr. Ed loved life and he loved his family. He will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary Pratt (Alvoid), Clarence Hall (Virginia), Charles “Mickey” Hall, Clifford “Neal” Hall (Diane); a special aunt, Carolyn Hall; a number of nieces and nephews; and his “fur babies,” Buddy Lou and Snoopy.

