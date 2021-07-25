 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curtis Bernard Carter -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Curtis Bernard Carter -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Curtis Bernard Carter, 68, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News