Curtis Bernard Carter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deacon Curtis Bernard Carter, 68, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Deacon Carter passed away Saturday, July 24, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.Friday, July 30.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

