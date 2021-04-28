Curry Carter Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Curry Carter Jr., 82, 64 Bibleway Road, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.