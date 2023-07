ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Curmise Douglas Green, 48 of St. Matthews, SC. Funeral arrangements will be held on 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance. Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.