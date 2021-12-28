Crystal Syree Grant -- Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Crystal Syree Grant, 36, of 123 Bondable Drive, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Beth Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Ms. Grant passed away Friday, Dec. 17, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Family may call the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Sylvia Disher, 2077 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

