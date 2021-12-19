 Skip to main content
Crystal Syree Grant -- Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG -- Ms. Crystal Syree Grant, 36, of 123 Bondale Drive, Spartanburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family may call the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Sylvia Disher, 2077 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

