Crystal Hope Jumper -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Crystal Hope Jumper passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Bobby Etheridge will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.

Crystal was born on Jan. 30, 1976, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Vernon Jumper and the late Evelyn Medlin Jumper.

Crystal was an outgoing loving person. She never met a stranger. Everyone that knew her loved her. Her smile lit up the room. She will forever be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, London Jeter; and many more.

Survivors include her daughter, Aspen Ariana Jeter; brother, Pauley Jumper (Missy); nephews, Steven Jumper (Katie), Gregory Jumper (Taylor); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made at any South State Bank Branch to the memorial account for Crystal; CASHAPP: $stevenjump790; or PAYPAL: stevenjumper11@icloud.com.

Please contact Taylor Hicks at 803-837-6533 or Sheena Vencill at 803-513-2840 for bank information or for other donation options. We want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers.

