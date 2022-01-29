 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cruz Sentell Moorer -- Orangeburg

Cruz Sentell Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Cruz Sentell Moorer, 35, of 339 Hughes Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.

Mr. Moorer passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, at his residence.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Ms. Cynthia Moorer, 1120 Fall St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

