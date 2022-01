ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Cruz Sentell Moorer, 35, of 339 Hughes Court, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Ms. Cynthia Moorer, 1120 Fall St., Orangeburg.

