Crawford Spears -- Marietta, S.C.

MARIETTA, S.C. – A Celebration of Life service for Frank Crawford Spears, 62, of 20 Bridges Ave., Marietta, S.C., and formerly of Greenville, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 3028 Geer Highway, Marietta. The Rev. John Parker will officiate.

Mr. Spears passed away on Feb. 14, at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church.

Mr. Spears was born Sept. 28, 1957, at Greenville General Hospital, a son of the late James Ward Spears and the late Clara Louise Snipes Spears. He was a 1975 graduate of Carolina High School in Greenville. Crawford was an experienced and skilled carpenter, ironworker and construction worker, and took great pride in his work ethic and results.

Mr. Spears was a survivor of open heart surgery at the age of 5 in 1962 at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland. This was due to being born with a hole in his heart the size of a quarter. He was written up in medical history for his rapid recovery to normal blood pressure after the 9-hour surgery.

He was the widower of Donna Spears, the love of his life.