Crawford Spears -- Marietta, S.C.

MARIETTA, S.C. – A Celebration of Life service for Frank Crawford Spears, 62, of 20 Bridges Ave., Marietta, S.C., and formerly of Greenville, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 3028 Geer Highway, Marietta. The Rev. John Parker will officiate.
Mr. Spears passed away on Feb. 14, at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church.
Mr. Spears was born Sept. 28, 1957, at Greenville General Hospital, a son of the late James Ward Spears and the late Clara Louise Snipes Spears. He was a 1975 graduate of Carolina High School in Greenville. Crawford was an experienced and skilled carpenter, ironworker and construction worker, and took great pride in his work ethic and results.
Mr. Spears was a survivor of open heart surgery at the age of 5 in 1962 at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland. This was due to being born with a hole in his heart the size of a quarter. He was written up in medical history for his rapid recovery to normal blood pressure after the 9-hour surgery.
He was the widower of Donna Spears, the love of his life.
Crawford was also a crack pool shooter and loved Foosball and his music. His sister Jennifer said that the two of them became good friends after entering adulthood. Crawford later considered Lois Spears as a sister also.
Survivors include his sister and sister-in-law, Jennifer Spears and Lois Spears of Orangeburg; his nephew, Lee Kirk (Karen) of Rowesville; special friend, Karen's mother, Mrs. Jane Carson of Rowesville; his niece, Katie Owens (Todd) of Branchville; his great-nephews, E.J. Kirk and Michael Kirk, both of Rowesville, and William Kirk and Wesley Owens, currently of Charleston; his great-nieces, Meghan Owens of Columbia and Kelly Delk (Duncan) of Branchville; very dear friends, Kelly McCann of Marietta, S.C., and Robert and Valorie Harkins of Aiken; and various cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff of the 4th Floor Trauma ICU of Greenville Memorial Hospital for their tenderness and care of Crawford in his final illness.
Crawford will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
