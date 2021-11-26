 Skip to main content
Cozezenia Walker -- Spartanburg

Cozezenia Walker

SPARTANBURG -- Cozezenia Walker, 56, of Spartanburg and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in the Hickory Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Smoaks.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 percautions be followed. A face mask must be worn while attending all services.

