Courtney Delores Robinson -- North

NORTH -- Ms. Courtney Delores Robinson, 34, of North passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Evonne R. Toland, North Apartments, Apt.# 41 in North.

When visiting the residence, all visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.