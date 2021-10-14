Courtney Delores Robinson -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Ms. Courtney Delores Robinson, 34, of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North. Burial will follow in Soul Winning Ministry Cemetery, Kennerly Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Robinson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Charley Sr.; her children, Calveonna Charley and Edward Charley Jr.; her mother, Evonne R. Toland; her grandmother, Delois (Sammie) Hair; and many other relatives

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Evonne R. Toland, North Apartments, Apt.# 41, in North. When visiting the residence, all visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.