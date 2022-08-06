 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courneshia Ann Marie McClorin -- Bowman

  • 0

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Ms. Courneshia Ann Marie McClorin, 25, of Bowman, will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Association, Inc, Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Boulevard, St. George, with burial in Pineville Cemetery, Bowman.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Facial masks are required for visitation and funeral.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News