Courneshia Ann Marie McClorin -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Ms. Courneshia Ann Marie McClorin, 25, of Bowman, will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Association, Inc, Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Boulevard, St. George, with burial in Pineville Cemetery, Bowman.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Facial masks are required for visitation and funeral.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.