BOWMAN -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cournesha Ann Marie McClorin of Bowman.

She is survived by her parents, Courtney McClorin and Yoursheka Shuler.

Friends and family may visit 949 Moss St. from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and be announced by the funeral home. Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.