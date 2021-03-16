Costello ‘Cotton’ Dash -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Mr. Costello "Cotton" Dash, 64, of Bronx, New York, passed away March 8, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, through Saturday, March 20, at 740 Linwood St., Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.