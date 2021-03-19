Costello 'Cotton' Dash -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Costello "Cotton" Dash, 64, of Bronx, New York, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be receiving limited guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, March 19-20, at 740 Linwood St., Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence.
Condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
