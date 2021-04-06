 Skip to main content
Corsica E. Brown -- Swansea
SWANSEA -- Mrs. Corsica E. Brown, 30, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made via telephone to her husband, Mr. Anthony Lee Brown at 803-237-9017 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

