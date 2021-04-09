Corsica E. Brown -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Graveside services for Mrs. Corsica E. Brown, 30, of Swansea, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Pastor Coy Keller is officiating.

Mrs. Brown was born Sept. 19, 1990, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Sunday, April 4, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made via telephone to her husband, Mr. Anthony Lee Brown at 803-237-9017, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.