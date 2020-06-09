Corrine W. Seawright -- Orangeburg
Corrine W. Seawright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Corrine W. Seawright, 71, 1267 Adden St., Orangeburg, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

She died May 26 after an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The public is reminded to abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

