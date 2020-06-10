Corrine W. Seawright -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Corrine W. Seawright, 71, 1267 Adden St., Orangeburg, was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Orangeburg. A private family service will be held at a later date.

She died May 26 after an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The public is reminded to abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

