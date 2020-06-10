Corrine W. Seawright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Corrine W. Seawright, 71, 1267 Adden St., Orangeburg, was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Orangeburg. A private family service will be held at a later date.
She died May 26 after an extended illness.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The public is reminded to abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Corrine Seawright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
