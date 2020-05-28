Corrine Seawright -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Corrine Seawright -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Corrine Seawright, 71, of 1267 Adden St., Orangeburg, passed Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. Visitors are reminded to abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Corrine Seawright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News