Corrine Seawright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Corrine Seawright, 71, of 1267 Adden St., Orangeburg, passed Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. Visitors are reminded to abide by CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

