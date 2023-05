ORANGEBURG -- Corria "Corie" Govan, 71, of 316 Congress Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29115, died May 29, 2023 at MUSC after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Audrey Martin, 152 Project Road, Bowman, SC, and Glover's Funeral Home.