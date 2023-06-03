ORANGEBURG -- Corria B. "Cora" Govan, age 71, of 316 Congress Lane, Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died May 29, 2023, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Pastor Coy Keller, officiating.

Nopublic viewing will be held.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive guests at the residence of her daughter, Audrey Martin, 152 Project Lane, Bowman, SC.

Online Condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.