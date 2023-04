May 15, 1941 - April 24, 2023

SPRINGFIELD - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cornell "Soupp" James, 81, of Springfield.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Samaria Baptist Church, with burial in church Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be held at Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services, 106 Wagner Street, Salley, SC.

Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services (formerly Tobin Funeral Home) has been entrusted with the services.