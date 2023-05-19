AIKEN -- Mr. Cornelius Jarrell Tyler, 36, entered into rest May 13, 2023. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at HKT High School with Rev. Davin Gordon officiating. The remains will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.