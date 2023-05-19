July 24, 1986 - May 13, 2023
AIKEN -- Mr. Cornelius Jarrell Tyler, 36, entered into rest May 13, 2023. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at HKT High School with Rev. Davin Gordon officiating. The remains will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the residence of his mother, Justine Young, 283 Playboy Club Road. G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort St., Aiken, (803) 648-0134, www.glbrightharpmortuary.com