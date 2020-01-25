{{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. -- Ms. Cornelia Whetstone, 79, of 85 Bark Branch Road, Richmond Hill, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Savannah.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

