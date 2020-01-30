RICHMOND HILL, Ga. -- Funeral services for Ms. Cornelia Whetstone, of 85 Bark Branch Road, Richmond Hill, Georgia, will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Brother Moskowitz will be officiating.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.
Ms. Whetstone passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Savannah, Georgia.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
