Corinne Ivane Wheeler -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Corinne Ivane Wheeler, 25, of Eutawville, passed away April 17, 2020, at her residence.

A private family service will be held at the Good Sheppard Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Corinne was born in Columbia, a daughter of Sharon Sloan Wheeler and the late Mark Anton Wheeler. She was a graduate of the S.C Home Schooling Curriculum.She was predeceased by a half-sister, Renee Rose, and grandfather, James R. Sloan.

Survivors include her mother, Sharon S. Wheeler; grandmother, Delores S.Sloan; Aunt Cathy and Uncle Gerald Hood; and a cousin, Erin Marie Hood, all of Eutawville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

