Corine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Corine Johnson, 79, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Monday, May 18, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg. Masks must be worn to gain entry to the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

