Cori Javon Matthews

ST. MATHEWS -- Funeral services for Cori Javon Matthews will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at noon.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call at the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

