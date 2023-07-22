CORDOVA -- Corey Joe Furtick, 34, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Corey was the son of the late Johnny Furtick and Windy Furtick Ginn. He had many hobbies, including hunting, roller skating and playing video games, but his passion was working at Edisto Deer Processing cutting meat. He truly loved his job. He was also employed with Stillinger's Body Shop in Orangeburg. Corey was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandfather, Tommy Milhouse; his paternal grandfather, Lynn Furtick; and his close aunts, Cindy Furtick and Pat Benton.

Survivors include his wife, Britnee-Lyn Kendrick Furtick; his mother and step-father, Windy (Frank) Ginn; step-sisters, Tosha (Adam) Malone, Sara (Isaac) Garrison, Myra Watson; step-brother, Frankie Ginn; six step-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Brigette Kendrick; niece, Olivia; maternal grandmother, Betty "Jean" Milhouse; paternal grandmother, Joyce Furtick; uncles, Bobby Furtick, Michael Milhouse, Fred Benton; close family friends, Eddie Bonnette, Tommie Scott; his fur baby, "Jasper" and many additional family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, EMS, Coroner's Office, Canaan, Cordova and Bolentown Volunteer Fire Departments for their quick response and their show of concern and compassion.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc. at 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

