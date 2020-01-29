{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Corey Javon Matthews, 30, of 1417 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

