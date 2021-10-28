Corey Frank Rizer -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Corey Frank Rizer, 73, died peacefully after an extended illness on Oct. 25, 2021, at his home with his loving wife of 21 years, Williene, by his side. He was the son of the late Maxwell Earle Rizer and Melle Elizabeth Kirkland Rizer of Denmark.

Mr. Rizer was born in Olar on April 18, 1948, and was raised in Denmark. He developed an early passion for sports and the outdoors that followed him through life. He played college football at Gordon Military College, where he graduated with a degree in history in 1968. After graduation, he led a successful career at Farm Bureau insurance company, where he worked for nearly 40 years, rising to the level of managing agent for Orangeburg County. After retirement, he continued to enjoy time with family and friends through hunting and fishing expeditions, restaurant outings and traveling.

Survivors include his beautiful wife, Williene, and son, Kirkland Lee Rizer. He was preceded in death by his second wife, CoSaundra Morrow Rizer, and brother Donald Earle Rizer.

There will be a visitation at the Bamberg First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct, 29. The address for visitation is 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg.