Cora Rivers Grant -- Elloree

Cora Rivers Grant

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Cora Rivers Grant, 76, of 402 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Grant passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 402 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

