Cora Lee Henderson -- Orangeburg
Cora Lee Henderson

ORANGEBURG -- Cora Lee Henderson, 69, of 1740 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, and formerly of Bamberg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, in Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

