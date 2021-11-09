 Skip to main content
Cora Lee Backmon Haynes -- Orlando, Fla.
Cora Lee Backmon Haynes -- Orlando, Fla.

Cora Lee Backmon Haynes

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Cora Lee Backmon Haynes, 100, of Orlando, Florida, will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Florida.

Mrs. Haynes was the wife of the late Arthur Haynes Sr. and the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise Backmon Sr.

Mrs. Haynes passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Orlando.

Friends may call the residence of her daughter, Clica H. Buskey at (803) 823-2068.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

