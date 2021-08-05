 Skip to main content
Constance Louise Snelling Jackson -- Orangeburg
Constance Louise Snelling Jackson -- Orangeburg

Memorial services for Mrs. Constance Louise Snelling Jackson, 70, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m.Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC.

Mrs. Jackson passed away Wednesday, July 21, at her residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

