Connie Stokes -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Connie Stokes, 64, of Reevesville, passed away on May 18, 2021, at Pruitt Health Estill.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Harvey Chapel Baptist Church, 1414 Quaker Road, St. George.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

