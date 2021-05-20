Connie Stokes -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Connie Stokes, 64, of Reevesville, passed away on May 18, 2021, at Pruitt Health Estill.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Harvey Chapel Baptist Church, 1414 Quaker Road, St. George.