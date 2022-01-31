Connie Prezzie -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Connie Prezzie, 80, of 2847 Wexford Drive, Orangeburg, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her husband, Mr. Bonnie Prezzie, at 803-534-5588.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.