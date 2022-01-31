 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Connie Prezzie -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Connie Prezzie, 80, of 2847 Wexford Drive, Orangeburg, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her husband, Mr. Bonnie Prezzie, at 803-534-5588.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW:Publisher marks 50 years at the T&D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News