Connie Mae Prezzie -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Mae Prezzie, 80, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Santee.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon, with viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Masks will be required for entry into the sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her husband, Mr. Bonnie Prezzie, at 803-534-5588.

Drive-thru-viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.