Connie Coaxum -- St. George
ST. GEORGE – Graveside services for Mrs. Connie Coaxum, 71, of 749 Second Texas Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in Lewis Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Parlor officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

