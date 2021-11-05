 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connell 'Dogg' Coleman -- Denmark
0 comments

Connell 'Dogg' Coleman -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connell "Dogg" Coleman

DENMARK -- Connell "Dogg" Coleman, 66, of 39 Connelly St., died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at NHC Health Care, Charleston,

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov.6, 2021, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the serices.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attening all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News