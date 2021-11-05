Connell 'Dogg' Coleman -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Connell "Dogg" Coleman, 66, of 39 Connelly St., died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at NHC Health Care, Charleston,

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov.6, 2021, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the serices.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attening all services.