Combined edition
Combined edition

Today’s Times and Democrat print edition is a combined Friday-Saturday newspaper. There will be no separate print edition distributed on Saturday, July 4. The obituary deadline for the Sunday, July 5, T&D print edition is 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

