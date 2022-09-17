Columbus Johnson Jr. -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Mr. Columbus Johnson Jr., 74, of Denmark, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, with interment to follow.

Mr. Johnson passed away Friday, Sept. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

