SALLEY — Mr. Collis Livingston, 58, of Salley, SC passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.